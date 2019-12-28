featured Police at White Oaks Mall for report of shots fired Dec 28, 2019 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPRINGFILED, Ill. (WAND) Springfield Police are currently at White Oaks Mall for a shots fired call. Police say the suspect is in custody. There are no injuries. The scene is now secure. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shopping Malls Springfield Police White Oaks Mall Injuries Illinois Springfiled Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDead, zip-tied coyotes found inside abandoned carCoroner released name of man who fell through iceParents of 2 missing Idaho children issue statement$5 million bond sent for IL man accused of killing 3 Christmas DayMother and newborn recover from shootingFilippo Galbo of Filippo's Pizza and Pasta passes away10 new Illinois laws going into effect in 2020Daycare owner arrested after 26 kids found behind false wallSearch continues for man who fell through the ice'Funky Intersection Ahead' sign is missing Images Videos Poll