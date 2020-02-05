DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An attempted murder charge was filed against a man after an argument about splitting crack cocaine led to a stabbing, police said.
Officers said the victim was in an East Center Street home with the suspect, 52-year-old Atheree Trurolo Chaney, and a woman at around 10 p.m. Tuesday when they three decided to split a crack cocaine rock three ways. They said the victim and woman each had their thirds when the victim asked if he could take Chaney's share.
Chaney said no and the victim reached for it, leading to a physical fight and the victim punching Chaney in the face, according to sworn statements. The documents said Chaney picked up a pocket knife and started swinging it, striking the victim repeatedly.
The man had stab wounds to the back side of his left harm, to the left side of his chest above the nipple, to the left of his chest below the nipple, two wounds on the left side of his neck and a large cut on the left side of his face, which went from just above his left nostril to the jaw line, police said. His skin "was not longer attached as it normally should be" in the area of that cut, officers added.
Officers said the victim left the home and walked to a convenience store. Responders arrived and rushed him to surgery.
Chaney's bail is set at $200,000 in Macon County.