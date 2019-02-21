DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman only stole a can of Pringles when she broke into a Decatur man’s house, police say.
Sworn statements say the crime happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, when the homeowner’s girlfriend got alerts from a home security smartphone app. She observed a woman walking around the house on her phone, which could access motion-activated security cameras.
Police say the girlfriend went to the house, which is located along Delmar Avenue, and confronted a man sitting in a Ford Taurus parked in the driveway. They say Crystal Clark, 29, left the house and got into the car before it drove off.
The homeowner later realized the only thing missing was a can of Pringles from the kitchen counter. Police say Clark could be seen on camera carrying the can.
Clark is facing a burglary charge after her Wednesday morning arrest. Her bond is set at $50,000 in Macon County.
Police say there were three warrants out of Clark at the time of her arrest.