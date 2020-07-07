CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities want public help in the search for a suspect accused of abusing a corpse.
Charleston police said Travis Michael Howlett, 33, is wanted on three warrants, including two for obstructing and a third for "abuse of corpse (removing/carrying without authorization)." The corpse charge relates to a drug-related death investigation.
Howlett is the same suspect accused of beating a man with metal tubing from a bicycle in late June. In that case, he faces a charge of aggravated battery. He posted a $2,500 bond payment and was released, per Coles County court records.
Anyone with information is asked to message the Charleston Police Department Facebook page, call (217)345-0060 and request anonymity if wanted, or visit the P3 Tips app or website.
