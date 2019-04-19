TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) – Tolono’s police chief is under investigation and will be on paid leave as it continues.
The News-Gazette reports detectives in the Illinois State Police Champaign office began looking at allegations against Rick Raney in March. ISP Sgt. Mike Campbell could not elaborate on what the charges involve.
Rob Murphy, Tolono’s mayor, said he doesn’t think the investigation is related to Raney’s work in Tolono.
The paid leave started on April 5, and Murphy said it was “in everyone’s best interest” for Raney to be on leave “until he clears up this personal issue”.
Ray, who makes $57,660 a year, has been police chief in Tolono in 2000 and started working as a full-time officer in 1996. He did not return requests for comment from The News-Gazette.