DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two drug dealers accused of selling crack cocaine in the Decatur area are facing charges.
Authorities said they completed controlled purchases of the drug in 2017 and 2018. One of those purchases was completed on May 17, 2018 by DPD Street Crimes Unit detectives, when one of them made phone contact with Deandri L. Burton, 30. Police said Burton, who is accused of dealing with the help of his associates, told the detective to go to a Decatur intersection, where he met 49-year-old Robert Gray.
Gray then sold the detective over 2 ounces of the drug, according to sworn statements, with the transaction recorded on audio and video and heard during it by the FBI. The detective then called Burton again to confirm the money given was correct.
Burton was booked into Macon County Jail custody on Sept. 26, inmate records showed. He faces two charges of manufacture/delivery of cocaine, including one between 400 and 900 grams, and a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon. Gray, who authorities arrested on Nov. 1, is charged with illegal possession of 15 grams or more of cocaine and controlled substance trafficking.
Burton’s bail is set at $750,000, while Gray’s is $50,000.