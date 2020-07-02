DECATUR Ill. (WAND) – Police say a 28-year-old man charged in two June robberies now faces an additional charge for a robbery at a Dollar General store.
According to a sworn affidavit, Kyle R. Anderson entered the Dollar General at 780 N. Sunnyside Road at about 8:40 a.m. on June 10.
Police said he approached the cash register and handed a note to the cashier that said something along the lines of "This is a robbery." The cashier said Anderson implied that he had a weapon, but no weapon was displayed.
Police said Anderson demanded all of the money in the cash register, which was $200, and all of the packs of Newport cigarettes. The cashier estimated that about 50 total packs were taken.
Anderson also took the stores cordless phone and threatened the cashier that he would come back if she called anyone before five minutes had passed, according to the affidavit. He then left the store and fled in a dark colored car.
Kyle Anderson and Matthew Anderson were arrested on June 17 after police said they robbed the Subway restaurant in the 1400 block of East Mound Road and a Circle K gas station on the 1300 block of Barnett Avenue in Forsyth.
The affidavit said that Kyle Anderson robbed the Subway in the same way he did the Dollar General by telling an employee that he was robbing them and taking the restaurant's cordless phone.
Police also conducted probable cause searches of Anderson's car and his home, finding gloves and other articles of clothing that surveillance footage from Dollar General showed he was wearing on the day of the robbery.
A search warrant was also executed on Anderson's cell phone, which contained conversations where he attempted to sell the stolen cigarettes, an instructional document on how to rob a bank without getting arrested and deleted search engine queries related to committing a robbery.
Among the things the tried to search, police said, were "what to say when robbing a bank" and "Dollar General robbery Decatur IL."
Police also found images of Anderson wearing the same clothes we wore on the day of the Dollar General robbery and multiple photos of him displaying a large amount of money similar to the amount stolen during the robbery.
Kyle Anderson faces a preliminary charge of aggravated robbery for the Dollar General incident. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's office.
