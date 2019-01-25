BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who was killed in a shooting may have played a part in a Bloomington murder in December, police say.
18-year-old Curtis Hairston was killed Jan. 4 in a shooting at a Long John Silvers restaurant in Decatur.
Bloomington police detectives considered him a suspect in the Dec. 5 shooting of Egerton Dover.
20-year-old Matthew Anderson, Jr., 18-year-old Jaquarius West, and a 15-year-old are all charged with first degree murder in Hairston's death.
18-year-old Anthony Grampsas and 20-year-old Tyjuan Bruce were arrested Jan. 7 for Dover's death.
Dover was killed during a home invasion and robbery in the 800 block of West Jefferson.