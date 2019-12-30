SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — Springfield police on Monday said detectives were still investigating a weekend shots fired call at an IHOP restaurant.
Lt. Sara Pickford said officers were called to the restaurant, 2600 Sunrise Drive, at 4:43 a.m. Sunday morning.
She said it appeared that a disturbance at the restaurant led to a suspect firing a weapon at another person.
No injuries were reported at the scene, but several shell casings were recovered by police. No suspect information was available Monday afternoon.
Pickford said anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 217-788-8427 or at www.cashfortips.us.