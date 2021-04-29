DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - There was no gunshot victim after police said they found evidence of a shooting on a Decatur front porch.
Officers said they responded at 8:53 p.m. to 1377 N. Main St. in Decatur. WAND News saw a large police presence in the area.
The far right lane of North Main Street was still closed at 9:25 p.m. Thursday.
Police said they were sorting through the scene and talking to witnesses in the area.
The station will update this developing story as it learns more.
