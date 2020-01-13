URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Graffiti making a reference to the Ku Klux Klan was discovered Friday on University of Illinois property, police said.
A school employee found the message on Jan. 10 at Altgeld Hall, located at 1409 W. Green St. in the Urbana part of campus. Police did not say what words or symbols were in the message.
The employee said they believe the graffiti had been there "for many years".
Authorities said there was no damage to the building and the graffiti was immediately removed.
There are no reports of arrests as of Monday.