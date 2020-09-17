RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they have located missing remains near where the bicycle of a person reported missing had been found.
Authorities responded at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday to 3100 N County Road 1838 East, which is in rural Rantoul, for a report of a body lying in a waterway in a field. They found human remains.
Police said an initial investigation found the remains are male. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday with the purpose of starting the identification process and attempting to figure out the cause of death.
The remains were near the area where David J. Franklin's bicycle was prevously discovered. A missing/endangered person report for Franklin was filed with Rantoul police on Sept. 3.
"At this point in time, authorities are unable to confirm the human remains are that of David Franklin," a press release said.
An active and ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, Rantoul Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner's Office.
