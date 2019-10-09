CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A U of I employee accused of firing a gun in front of someone at his home is in custody Wednesday.
Police told The News-Gazette 55-year-old Jamie Singson, who is director of the Illini Union, was in a verbal argument with a friend when he fired the weapon. A bullet it a wall in the home.
The woman he was arguing with ran from the home and notified police. Authorities arrested him at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of W. Columbia Ave. in Champaign.
There were no injuries, police said, and nobody else was involved. They said Singson did not threaten the woman.
Singson pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday to a charge of aggravated assault and requested a trial by jury. His bail was set at $75,000.
He began work as the Illini Union director in 2017. That facility is a center for student life at the university.
Before working at the Union, he was head of the school's Native American House for more than six years, the newspaper said.