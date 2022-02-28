PONTIAC, Ill. (WAND)- An ISP squad car was struck while responding to a separate DUI crash.
According to officials, on February 26, at approximately 1:25 a.m., Illinois State Police investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash on South Prospect Road at Hall Court in Bloomington, McLean County, involving an ISP Trooper.
Police say an ISP District 6 Trooper was in a fully marked stationary squad car with the emergency lights activated, assisting the Bloomington Police Department with a DUI investigation when a Volkswagen Utility vehicle struck the rear end of the ISP squad car.
The squad car was pulled over in the left lane of Prospect Road, when the Volkswagen, traveling southbound on Prospect, failed to yield crashing into the the ISP squad car.
Authorities report the Trooper was taken to an area hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.
Officials report the driver of the Volkswagen, Michael A. Tibbitts, a 24, of Bloomington, IL, was arrested by BPD for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and cited for a violation of Scott’s Law, along with other traffic violations.
ISP also reports this is the ninth incident so far this year involving an ISP squad car struck in relation to the Move Over Law and four Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes.
ISP reminds the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over.
Violating Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
“ISP Troopers are working hard alongside our law enforcement partners to fight crime and get impaired drivers off the roadways, we need the public to avoid putting their lives at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel. Always drive sober, pay attention and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road,” stated Commander Captain Gregg Cavanaugh.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.