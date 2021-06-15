CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Authorities have arrested a suspect who they said barricaded himself in a Champaign home during a domestic disturbance.
Robert Perry, 30, was identified as the suspect involved in a domestic disturbance police responded to at about 10:18 a.m. Tuesday to 2502 W. Springfield Ave. Police said they arrived and learned a female victim escaped the private residence unharmed, while Perry was barricaded inside.
A warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon was issued on June 11 for Perry's arrest. Bond on the warrant was set at $1 million. Police said there were multiple other outstanding warrants for Perry.
Police negotiators and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team responded and tried to contact Perry. When negotiations did not work, police said they used chemical munitions and the suspect ended up giving himself up.
Perry was then arrested and taken to the Champaign County Correctional Center for the outstanding arrest warrant and charges related to the Tuesday domestic disturbance.
Anyone with information should contact Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be privately shared. People can stay anonymous by submitting tips to Crime Stoppers, which can be reached by phone at (217)373-8477, online through this link or through the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
