JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man who police said barricaded himself in a Jacksonville apartment Thursday and started a fire is in custody.
Officers said they responded at 5:29 p.m. to 301 W. Beecher Ave. after receiving a report of someone throwing items from an apartment building window. Police arrived and found evidence that items had been thrown from an apartment.
Crews made contact with 23-year-old Zachary D. Formanek, who was in a 7th floor apartment at Beecher Hi-Rise. Police said he yelled to them that he had barricaded the door and had started a fire.
Police smelled smoke and tried to enter. Officers said they opened the door wide enough to see the apartment was filling with smoke, then ordered the suspect to open the door.
When Formanek refused, police said they ended up making entry and arrested him. Authorities transported him to Passavant Area Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Charges against him are pending.
Jacksonville firefighters responded and made the residence safe.
