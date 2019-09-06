DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two people attacked a man as he mowed a Decatur lawn, police said.
The attack happened at about 4 p.m. Thursday, when sworn statements said 21-year-old Jalyn I.E. Holeman and a juvenile approached the victim as a mowed a yard in the 2000 block of E. Cantrell St. Holeman demanded the victim pay him $5, police said, because the person was mowing a yard he typically mows for money.
Officers said Holeman then punched the victim on the right side of his head and chased him into the street, while the minor grabbed the lawn mower and walked away with it. The victim got it back after paying the suspects $5.
Witnesses said they watched one of the suspects approach the victim in an “aggressive posture” while circling around him before the punch happened.
Holeman faces a robbery charge in Macon County. His bail is set at $5,000.