DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children in Macon County has been arrested.
In sworn affidavits, police said 29-year-old George L. Clark involved two children in sexual acts. The documents said these crimes happened in periods seven to 10 years ago, and one of the victims was under 10 years old. The other victim is now an adult.
Officers arrested Clark Thursday morning at a South Side Drive address in Decatur. He faces two preliminary charges of predatory criminal sexual assault.
Bond for Clark is set at $300,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.