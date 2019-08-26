DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man is accused of threatening a Bob Evans restaurant with gun violence.
Police said Billy L. Mullin, 24, called the Decatur restaurant (3020 N. Water St.) three times on the morning of Aug. 23. The worker who answered told officers Mullin threated to “come shoot the place up” if a specific employee came in to work and repeated the same sentence multiple times, according to sworn statements.
Mullin also sent a threatening text message to someone saying he would “come burn (that) mf house down” on the same morning, officers said.
An investigation led police to Mullin, who they arrested after 10 a.m. on the same day. He is facing charges of harassment by phone and disorderly conduct.
Mullin’s bail is set at $50,000 in Macon County.