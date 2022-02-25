DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man is wanted after police said he approached his ex-girlfriend in a Danville Walmart parking lot and shot her.
Police were called to the Walmart in the 4100 block of N. Vermilion St. Thursday around 7:30 p.m.
A woman had been shot in the torso and in the lower back.
The victim told police she was in the parking lot when she was confronted by her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Francis Briscoe III of Tilton.
She told officers he started arguing with her and when she tried to get into her vehicle to leave, he shot her twice with a handgun.
Police said the Briscoe fled the scene in a pickup truck.
Officers said they spoke with multiple witnesses who were on the scene at the time of the shooting.
Briscoe was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and may be driving a black colored 2010 Chevrolet Silverado with Illinois registration #3387590-B.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of her wounds. She is stable.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Francis M. Briscoe III is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.