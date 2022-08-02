CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges after police said he sent hundreds of e-mails threatening to commit a mass shooting in Champaign.
Michael Miller, 54, of Savoy, will be arraigned Tuesday on one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, a class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
The charge alleges that he threatened to commit a terroristic act, in that he made threats related to an upcoming mass shooting at First and Green Streets, in Champaign.
The charge was filed following a Champaign Police Department investigation into hundreds of emails sent by Miller to Mayor Deb Feinen, over the course of several months.
On July 24, police said Miller sent a series of emails that suggested a mass shooting would occur at the intersection of First and Green Streets and referenced “a handful of folk I would personally want to murder.”
The emails contained phrases such as “even when I die I’ll know as I’m passing that you folk are being erased and all will be erased,” and “when I say I am going to something I always carry through,” and referenced having three people on his “murder list.”
Miller was arrested on a warrant issued by Judge Roger Webber Monday.
Bond was set at $1,000,000.
During a search of Miller’s home, officers said they found three ghost gun kits and materials used to make 9mm ammunition.
