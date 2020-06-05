CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man who police said encouraged rioting in Champaign before it started has been arrested for burglary.
Officers said social media posts under the name of Shamar Betts were looking to get people involved in a riot at Marketplace Mall, which was meant to happen at 3 p.m. on May 31. Shortly after this time, several people gathered in the parking lot of the mall. More vehicles arrived and people began looting and vandalizing area businesses.
More criminal behavior began spreading in Champaign and lasted until 2 a.m. on June 1. Authorities said about 50 area businesses were found to have damage and property loss.
Police said they are investigating whether Betts was directly involved in organizing looting and disorder. During their investigation, authorities identified him as one of many suspects who burglarized businesses, per a press release.
The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office obtained a burglary arrest warrant for Betts on June 1 with bond set at $100,000. The United States Marshals Services arrested him Friday morning.
Champaign police thanked the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office and United States Marshals Service for their help in the investigation. Anyone with information on looting should call police at (217)351-4545. Arrangements can be made to share information privately.
Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips by phone at (217)373-8477, online at this link or through the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
