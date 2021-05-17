DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who police said admitted to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child is behind bars Monday.
Officers arrested Joseph R. Hawkins, 20, Friday at a Southside Drive address. Police said he admitted in an interview with law enforcement that he molested the victim on one occasion and involved her in a sexual act in another instance when he was 18.
The victim said two years ago, Hawkins entered the living room of his apartment while she was there and exposed himself to her before touching her inappropriately and sexually assaulting her.
Hawkins is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault. His bail is set at $150,000 in Macon County.
