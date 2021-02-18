MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man accused of punching a child in the face is in custody.
Police said 51-year-old Develle C. O'Quinn hit the 10-year-old child during a domestic dispute. Authorities arrested him at 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 5.
The suspect is charged with aggravated battery of a child.
He is behind bars in the Coles County Jail.
