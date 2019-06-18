CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police want public help in the search for men who attacked and stole from a Champaign man.
Officers say four suspects forced a 25-year-old man into his home, located on Tulip Tree Drive, with a gun at about 10:50 p.m. on June 12 before attacking him with their fists and with guns. The News-Gazette reports the suspects are accused of stealing electronics, including a tablet and cellphones, along with jewelry, a wallet, keys, a cash register and other items.
Police say the suspects wore masks, dark hooded sweatshirts and dark pants. A report from officers says the men fled the scene after attacking the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at (217)351-4545.