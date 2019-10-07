DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two suspects are accused of forcing others to cash checks stolen from Lake Land College in Mattoon.
Police said their investigation into the checks began on May 14, when they spoke with First Currency Exchange (1659 E. Eldorado St.) about a forgery complaint. Investigators spoke with Lake Land College police and learned five checks were stolen from the school and forged.
At least three of the checks were valued at $500 or more, with one written for $1,955. Police said each check was forged in a similar way, with the original payee scratched or “washed” off in each case and replaced with the forged name in typed font.
Investigators said they spoke with a woman whose name was on two of the forged checks. She said the forged check operation was set up by “two guys I got drugs from (and) owed (money) to”, according to sworn statements.
John Lewis, 34, was identified as a suspect after authorities said they learned he drove the woman to the bank in several of the times when she went to cash the checks. He told the woman something similar to “well I have other ways of you paying us back”, police said.
Authorities also arrested 34-year-old Darious C. Jones, who they said gave the woman the checks.
In a July interview with a man whose name was listed on another of the five checks, investigators said they learned Jones had ordered that person into the back of a vehicle about two months before and gave him a forged check. Jones told the man “if you value your life, you’ll cash this check”, per sworn statements.
Jones had sold that man crack cocaine, statements said.
Police said Jones then took the man to JB’s North in Decatur and told him to cash the check. When the transaction was declined, officers said the man ran from the business.
Authorities arrested Jones on July 24 and Lewis on Oct. 4. Macon County records show both men have posted bail and are out of custody Monday.
Jones faces nine charges, including but not limited to counts of forgery, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police and aggravated DUI. Lewis faces two forgery charges.