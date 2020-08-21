SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a woman accused of stealing from Menards in Springfield hit a security employee with a car.
At about 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers said the woman was confronted by loss prevention on the way out of the store, located at 2701 Marketplace Drive in Springfield. She's accused of then getting into a car and intentionally striking an employee.
The man working security had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police added they are looking for the suspect and believe they know who she is. No descriptive information is available.
