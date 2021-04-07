DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspected drug dealer is in custody after Decatur police said they found meth and cocaine in his home.
Officers said the warrant was served at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday at the address of Rashan T. Browning, 41, which is located 2317 W. Ramsey Drive. They reported finding about a half-pound of meth and just over two ounces of cocaine.
Police said clear sandwich bags and a functional digital scale were found.
According to a sworn statement, Browning admitted to the drugs being his and selling them to try and make a profit.
Browning is charged with manufacture/delivery of cocaine and meth delivery. His bail is set at $20,000 in Macon County.
