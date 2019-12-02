TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A suspected meth dealer is behind bars Monday after a traffic stop led to an arrest, Taylorville police said.
Officers said they stopped 42-year-old Charles R. Hays at 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 27 while conducting narcotic enforcement efforts. They believe he’s a suspect for meth distribution in Christian County.
Hays, of Langleyville, faces charges of armed violence, possession of meth and possession of meth with intent to deliver.
On Monday, he was arraigned in court with bond set at $800,000.
“Taylorville police would like to thank (Christian County State’s Attorney) Mike Havera for approving Mr. Hays’ charges after review,” the police department said in a press release. “Mr. Havera made it clear in court that this will not be tolerated in this county.”
Hays has an extensive criminal history, according to police.