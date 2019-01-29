KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) – A woman accused of involvement in Christian County drug activity is behind bars.
Police say they were investigating a house in the 200 block of Garrison Street in Bulpitt. Kincaid officers served a search warrant at that address Monday and arrested 32-year-old Cynthia Karrick.
The investigation in Bulpitt centered around possible drug trafficking and delivery in and around the Kincaid and Taylorville areas.
Karrick is facing charges of meth possession, possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Her bond is set at $250,000.