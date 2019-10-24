DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur woman is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of her 19-month-old boy.
Jessica Logan, 25, was charged with murder after being arrested Wednesday. Logan is behind bars in the Macon County Jail on a $1,000,000 bail.
A police search of Logan's cell phone showed she google searched, "how do you suffocate," the day before her son was found dead.
According to sworn statements, Logan called 911 on Oct. 7 at 3:20 a.m. saying her son, Jayden Comage, was unresponsive and not breathing. Police say they responded to the home at 650 East Leafland Avenue and found the baby cold and rigid, showing no signs of life.
A Decatur Police Detective, trained in 911 homicide phone call analysis, determined Logan's call to 911 exhibited multiple indicators of guilt.
Officers said on scene they observed Logan crying and appear to be upset, however, noted they felt her emotion to be forced and not genuine. Officers indicated she had no visible tears as she was crying.
Logan told investigators on scene her son Jayden is prescribed breathing treatments and she gives them to him before bed and in the middle of night, however, she said she missed the middle of the night treatment. She told investigators that she overslept by an hour for one of his treatments. She said when she woke up at 3:00 a.m. to give him the late treatment, she found a fitted twin sheet had come off one corner and was wrapped around Jayden's head. She also said that the comforter was also pulled over his head. She told investigators he was cold and not breathing, so she began CPR which did not help.
According to sworn statements, 10 days later police asked Logan to walk them though exactly what happened when she found her son that morning, during the reenactment she said she did not do CPR.
Investigators asked Logan about Jayden's breathing treatments, she said he had previously been sick with pneumonia. When asked to get the breathing medication to show officers what she woke up to administer, she produced an empty box saying she must have ran out the medicine. Later, she told investigators she had called in a refill days before to her doctor but had to leave a voicemail. Police contacted the doctor's office, they told police they had no record of her phone call. Jayden's primary care physician confirmed he had been treated for RSV in December and was given treatments for home. However, records show Jayden had seen the doctor several times since being hospitalized and had clear lungs and did not need further breathing treatment.
On scene, the coroner did not find any markings indicating that Jayden had been asphyxiated or strangled by his bed sheets, as Logan said she found him. An autopsy listed no cause of death. However, Jayden's autopsy showed signs of asyphyxia with compression of the neck not caused by blunt force trauma, pneumonia, fractures or a tumor.
When the Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, arrived on scene he told Logan about options for financial help to pay for the funeral. Officers say Logan responded saying those options were not a concern because Jayden had a life insurance policy.
Sworn statements say an insurance agent contacted police saying Logan attempted to cash out the life insurance policy she had previously taken out on her son, Jayden, in December. The agent said he found the timing of her call suspicious due to the fact her son had died earlier on that same day. When questioned on the day of her arrest, Logan told police she purchased the life insurance policy six to eight weeks after his birth, however, records show it was actually purchased nine months after Jayden's birth.
Officers asked Logan if she murdered her son, they say she denied the allegation but displayed no emotion and appeared unaffected by the allegation. Logan was told she was under the arrest for the murder of her son, and police say again, she showed no emotion.