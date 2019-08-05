DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who police said fired gunshots at a Decatur house is behind bars Monday.
According to sworn statements, 44-year-old Torice Bond could be seen Saturday afternoon standing in the 2300 block of N. Graceland Ave. while holding a rifle. A woman who lives at an address in the 600 block of W. Taft St. told officers she was placing her children into a car when saw Bond and pleaded with him not to shoot because she had kids with her.
Police said Bond then dropped the rifle and pulled out a semi-automatic pistol, which he fired multiple times at the southwest side of the house. Statements said officers found at least eight defects in the structure, including one found three feet from a baby’s crib in a bedroom.
Cartridge casings were found along Graceland, police said, but the weapons could not be found.
A witness said they saw Bond running southbound after the shots were heard, according to police. Officers arrested Bond at 4:11 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Graceland.
Bond is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and an armed habitual criminal count. Bond’s bail is set at $75,000 in Macon County.
Bond has two manufacture/delivery of cannabis convictions on his record, along with convictions for possession of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance and armed violence.