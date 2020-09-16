LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAND) - Authorities said a man killed his girlfriend in Kentucky and took her body parts in a suitcase to see his family in Illinois.
According to NBC affiliate WAVE, the Louisville Metro Police Department tracked the homicide to the 600 block of N. Hite St. in Louisville, Ky. At about 2 p.m. Wednesday, they found the woman's torso in a park near the location of the homicide.
Authorities said the suspect, 30-year-old Melvin Martin Jr., was picked up by his family members from a Chicago bus stop. He had a suitcase with him, which police said contained her body parts. A family member opened the case, discovered the body parts and contacted law enforcement.
Police said a foul odor was leaking from the case.
According to police, Martin told them he wanted to still be with his girlfriend after her death.
Martin was arrested in Markham, which is just outside of Chicago. No information about his charges has been released.
The Louisville Metro PD and FBI are investigating.
