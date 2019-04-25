CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A man who police say had a gun near a Champaign school is in custody.
Police say they responded to an armed subject report before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of N. 4th St. A description provided to officers said the person was walking toward Booker T. Washington School at Douglass Park. As a safety measure, Champaign police asked the school to go on lockdown.
Officers say they found two people in the park. One of them matched a clothing description they were given. A press release says police arrested a 20-year-old Urbana man and found a handgun.
There is no reason Thursday evening to suggest anyone at the school faced any immediate danger. Police say the investigation is in its early stages.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips at (217)373-TIPS or online here.