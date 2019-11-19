NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Students at a Naperville school face discipline after police said a racist post surfaced on Craigslist.
NBC 5 Chicago reports it received a screenshot of the message from a parent. It said “Slave for sale (NAPERVILLE)” and featured a picture of a young black student.
Police in Naperville have opened a hate crime investigation.
"We are working closely with the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office and will provide an update on our investigation once it is complete," a Facebook post from the Naperville Police Department said.
Two Naperville Central High School students were disciplined, school officials told the station, calling what happened a “racially insensitive electronic post”. Naperville District 2013 said the high school administration “took swift and appropriate action steps to address this situation and the students involved” after it became aware of the post.
The school did not tell NBC 5 the number of students punished or what the discipline was. They did say that “as a district, we follow the principles of restorative practice to address and repair harm”.
“NCHS administrators have a plan in place when school resumes [Monday] to address this issue with the entire student population, as well as offering additional support for students who need it,” a district statement added. District leaders said they’re “committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all students” and “racial discrimination and hateful acts are never acceptable”.