URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot on Interstate 74 in the Urbana area Tuesday, state police said.
Troopers said the shooting happened at about 4:03 p.m. Tuesday along I-74 eastbound at Lincoln Avenue.
The victim, a 22-year-old Rantoul man, was struck by gunfire while driving a vehicle in the area. He was a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital.
His wounds are considered to be non-life-threatening.
State police said the investigation is in its infancy. No further information is available at this time.
