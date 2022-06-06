DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A sworn affidavit released further details about a Decatur apartment complex shooting and a resulting arrest.
Police said the shooting happened Sunday at 333 E. Center St. Officers responded to the third floor and found the victim, Sadarius D. Givens, 20, deceased. A 17-year-old victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.
According to the affidavit, video surveillance footage showed Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett, 18, exiting an apartment and walking westbound in the east hallway toward a commons area. He is openly carrying a firearm in the footage, police said.
In a disturbance that took place in the commons area, police said the suspect could be seen firing the weapon and fleeing down the west hallway. He could be seen firing his weapon eastbound from the west hallway and toward the commons area and east hallway.
The affidavit added Wright-Jarrett, who was arrested at about 5 a.m. Sunday, admitted to possessing and firing a handgun in the shooting.
Police said he is currently out on bond in reference to a 2021 aggravated unlawful use of a weapon case in which he allegedly possessed an AR pistol with a 30-round magazine. In the new case, he faces preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
At age 18, police said Wright-Jarrett is not legally able to possess a handgun.
