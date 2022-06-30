DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department is releasing video footage of the incident that occurred June 23, 2022, where a DPD officer discharged their weapon in the line of duty.
Police assure the video footage is from the officer’s body-worn camera and in-car video, and a responding officer's in-car video.
Police have identified the officer involved is Sgt. K. Matt Daniels, a twelve-year veteran of the department. Sgt. Daniels is assigned to the patrol division.
According to police on June 23, 2022 at approximately 7:51pm, a Decatur Police Officer was in the area of Jasper/Eldorado stopped in traffic.
The officer observed the driver and sole occupant of a vehicle near him holding a handgun.
The officer eventually got behind the vehicle, at which time the officer reports hearing a gunshot and observed the driver with his arm out of the window with a gun in his hand.
The officer then attempted to stop the suspect vehicle and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit eventually made it to the area of Fairview Plaza. At this time, Sgt. Daniels was arriving in the area.
As Sgt. Daniels encountered the suspect vehicle, the suspect pointed his gun at Sgt. Daniels.
Sgt. Daniels then discharged his service weapon in the direction of the suspect. The suspect was not hit by the gunfire.
The suspect continued to flee from officers and eventually stopped at Fairview/Eldorado.
At this time, Decatur Police Officers conducted a high risk stop on the vehicle.
The suspect later identified as Patrick A. Hutton, 26, of Decatur was taken into custody without further incident.
Hutton was booked into the Macon County Jail on multiple felony charges.
Police report a firearm was recovered from the suspect at the scene of the stop.
Neither the officer nor the suspect were injured during this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.