(WAND) – There’s only four weeks until recreational cannabis becomes legal in the state of Illinois. Police departments across the state are reminding residents what to expect under the new law.
Gurnee Police Department posted on Facebook using a graphic to help explain what to expect come January 1.
- No smoking in public places. This includes in bars, restaurants, parks and anywhere you can be seen by others.
- You must be 21 to purchase, possess, or use recreational cannabis.
- Only licensed dispensaries will be allowed to sell cannabis products.
- When transporting cannabis in a vehicle it must be in a sealed, child-resistant container and inaccessible during transport.
- Possession/purchase limitations:
- 500 mg of THC edible
- 30 grams of plant material
- 5 grams of cannabis concentrate
Anyone caught driving under the influence will be arrested.