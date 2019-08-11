HENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting sent one person to the hospital over the weekend.
Crews responded to a shooting around 5:15 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Dale Drive and Queens Way. They found one person with a gunshot wound and transported them to a local hospital.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman, said that same morning, two additional people showed up to the same local hospital with injuries.
Sheriff Heuerman told WAND-TV they were all adults and there were no life threatening injuries.
The investigation into the shooting was still ongoing as of Monday morning. No arrests have been made at this time.