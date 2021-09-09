CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A school bus was hit by gunfire in Champaign Thursday afternoon, police said.
Officers said a black SUV was moving northbound on Neil Street when it was hit by gunfire, with the gunfire believed to have come from a passing vehicle. This led to the SUV crashing at Moreland Boulevard and Town Center Boulevard.
In the gunfire, officers said a Champaign Unit 4 bus was hit by a single round of gunfire while taking students home. There were no students or staff injured.
A 34-year-old man, who police said was driving the black SUV, was injured. Police responded at 2:48 p.m. to Neil Street and Arcadia Drive for a report of shots fired and found him.
It's unclear if the injuries were from a gunshot graze wound or debris from the crash. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to be released.
Police want any resident or business in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems to notify law enforcement. They believe this footage can help with the investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Champaign police can be reached by calling (217)351-4545. Arrangements can be made to share information privately. Those who want to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this link or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.