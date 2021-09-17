SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A Springfield man was arrested on Thursday after the Sangamon County DIRT team executed a search warrant.
Officials say on Thursday, September 16, at 2:11 p.m., officers executed a search warrant on the residence of Alfred L. Jackson, 47, at 2132 S. 17th Street, Springfield.
According to police, the search warrant was obtained after multiple controlled buys of crack cocaine from Jackson.
While conducting the search, police located 26 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 90 (37grams) of suspected ecstasy pills, and $2,110 in USC.
Jackson faces charges of two counts of manufacture /delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Jackson was released at the scene due to his cooperation.
