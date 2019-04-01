BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Two central Illinois suspects are accused of attacking a woman in Bloomington.
Before 4 p.m. Saturday, officers found the victim with stab wounds in the common area of an apartment building, which is located the 1900 block of Tracy Drive. The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers arrested Champaign man Tommie Slayton, 34, at the scene. Police tracked 40-year-old Normal woman Mariah Davidson after they say she fled the scene in a vehicle. Davidson is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, while Slayton faces counts of battery, aggravated battery of a police officer and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
Police say Slayton’s aggravated battery charge was filed because he provoked police at the scene.
Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Bloomington Detective Ty Klein at (309)434-2366 or email him at TKlein@cityblm.org. Anonymous tips can go to McLean County Crime Stoppers by calling (309)828-1111. Information that leads to an arrest and indictment of a suspect can mean a reward of up to $1,000.