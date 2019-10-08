CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A student accused of theft had a loaded handgun and ammunition on them at the time of their arrest, police said.
Police said it happened at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, when a school resource officer identified a 16-year-old theft suspect at Centennial High School and escorted them to a private outdoor location. The officer then took that student into custody.
The student was searched, officers said, and law enforcement found the gun and ammunition in his backpack.
Police took the student to the Champaign Police Department for questioning. He then went to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, where he awaits a future court date.
There is no information to suggest any immediate threat to area schools, officers said.