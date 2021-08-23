SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A student suffered two stab wounds in a fight at Southeast High School Monday, police said in an update.
Springfield Public Schools and Springfield police confirmed with WAND News one student was stabbed during a fight around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning at Southeast. Officials say three students were involved in the fight, leading to one assaulted with a knife.
The district says police responded immediately and the injured student, a 17-year-old male, was treated onsite by a school nurse and CNA before being transported by ambulance to receive additional medical care at the HSHS St. John's Hospital emergency room. His wounds are considered non-life-threatening.
Two 17-year-old suspects were arrested. They are charged with aggravated battery and mob action, and both are behind bars Monday in the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.
Out of an abundance of caution, the district says students should expect heightened security measures today and tomorrow.
Families were notified of the incident via automated call and email message.
Monday was the first day back for Springfield Public Schools.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.
