SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect stole a Pleasant Plains police vehicle while first responders were giving him a health evaluation, authorities said.
Pleasant Plains Police Chief Kevin Kesselring told WAND News this happened on Jan. 24 and begin when someone broke down in the village and knocked on a door to ask for help. The resident wasn't comfortable with answering the door and called police.
When police arrived on the scene, Kesselring said the suspect ran through a wooded area. Authorities began investigating to figure out who this person was.
They found him a couple of hours later, when he was barefoot and only had on a sweatshirt. Kesselring said the suspect appeared to not be in good health.
Police took the suspect to a police truck and called for EMS. As responders were evaluating the suspect and trying to convince him to go to the hospital at 11:15 p.m., they said he locked the door, jumped the console and took off in the police vehicle.
Illinois State Police Zone 4 investigations are now handling the case. Agents are actively tracking down leads to determine the whereabouts of the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the vehicle's location is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.
No further information has been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
