DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who admitted to dealing crack cocaine is behind bars in Macon County, police said.
Authorities said they executed a search warrant on Jan. 3 at the West Grand Avenue address of Lee Andra Brown, 37. In the home, they said they found less than a gram of a "white rock-like substance" that tested positive for cocaine, a digital scale, cash and four firearms. One of the guns was confirmed stolen from Collinsville, according to officers.
Sworn statements said Brown admitted to dealing the drugs at the scene. Brown told them the stolen gun was purchased from an unknown man "on the street", per the documents.
Brown faces charges of manufacture/delivery of cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm.
Brown was released from Macon County custody Saturday after posting a $3,000 bond payment.