DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people reportedly ran from a vehicle involved in a Decatur crash, police said.
Officers said there were reports of gunshots in the area of the Garfield underpass after 5 p.m. Monday. Authorities responded to the area and did not find any evidence of gunshots.
Officers said they discovered a vehicle had hit a pickup truck parked at the corner of Illinois Street and Elmhurst Avenue. Two people were reported to have fled from the vehicle. They were not found, and officers said they found the vehicle unoccupied.
There were no injuries reported.
