DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police are looking for a suspect who they say ran from a vehicle.
A WAND-TV crew saw over a dozen Decatur police cars searching the train tracks north of Eldorado Street Tuesday afternoon. The station also observed a black car parked behind a Subway at Eldorado and 16th that had part of the windshield shattered.
A Wednesday press release says James A. Tillman, 41, and a second unnamed person were placing power tools from a home into a car, which was parked in the 1600 block of Eldorado - a place where residential burglary crimes are common. It's unclear if that car was the same as the one with the shattered windshield.
Officers say Tillman was arrested after they chased him from the scene. The second person also ran. Tillman is charged with resisting or obstructing a peace officer and direct criminal contempt. His total bond is set at $11,000 in Macon County.
WAND-TV reached out to police again Wednesday to see if the shattered windshield had anything to do with the suspicious people and left a message with investigators.