SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old male was shot in a Memorial Day weekend shooting, Springfield police said.
At about 10:19 p.m. on Friday, May 29, Springfield police responded to the 900 block of S. 13th St. for a report of shots fired. They found people running into a residence.
That group did not initially cooperate with law enforcement but opened the door when they realized someone inside had been shot. The teen victim had a non-life-threatening leg wound. Authorities found a firearm in the residence, which was reported stolen out of Missouri.
In addition, Springfield police reported making 13 arrests related to firearms with 11 firearms being recovered over the holiday weekend. Authorities released a picture of four of the recovered weapons.
Anyone with information about this crime should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
